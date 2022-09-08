OBITUARY: Joshua Dale Harper

Joshua Dale Harper, age 31, a resident of Fairview, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his residence.

Born on February 11, 1991, in Williamson County, Joshua was the son of Teressa McCord Harper and the late Eric Jason Harper.

He loved fishing and enjoyed hunting, grilling, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a special love for his beloved dogs, Mario and Loki. Joshua was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Cory (Brandi) Davis of Chapmansboro, TN, sister, Christina (Amos Haskins) Davis of Savannah, TN, and nieces and nephews, Caylee Ray, Andrew Ray, Matthew Ray, Serenity Carter, and Isayah Carter.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

