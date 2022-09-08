OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ Thornton

Mr. James “Jimmy” Thornton went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3rd, he was 74 years old.

He was a larger-than-life person who never knew a stranger and loved to be around people. He had many talents and loved to be in a tractor seat of any kind. He adored his family, especially his beloved wife Ava, son Dusty and granddaughter Emerson. He also claimed many other children as his grands. He was PaPa to many.

Many of his days were spent on the lake cruising the water in a boat making memories with his family. He also enjoyed classic cars of any kind but especially a 57’ Chevy or a 69’ super sport Chevelle which he owned both.

Preceded in death by beloved son James Dusty Thornton, Mother Virginia Pearre Thornton, Father Benjamin Norris Thornton and Stepmother Ella Foster Thornton. Grandparents Joseph and Eunice Pearre and Lewis and Susannah Thornton. Sister-in-law Cindy Wood. Uncles, Paul (Rose Ann) Pearre, Robert (Sarah) Pearre, Milton (Martha) Pearre, Hollis Thornton, Dorris Thornton, Boots Thornton and Clifton Thornton. Aunts, Ada Givens, Margaret Thornton, Valley (Glen) Waters and Ella (John) Plunkett who cared for Jimmy for 6 years after his mother passed away.

Survived by Wife, of almost 49 years, Ava Thornton. Granddaughter, Emerson Thornton. Mother-in-law, Gloria Richardson Allsup. First cousins, Joe Pearre, Virginia (Paul) Egbert and Larry Pearre. Rose Elaine & Camille Egbert PaPa’s girls. Ellon Quillen, Brown Thornton, Ricky Thornton, Faye Thornton, Carole Smith, Debra Neal, Joel Plunkett, Sister in laws, Robin (Mike) Arnold, Gayla (Gary) Mandabach, Debi Walls and Greg. Cousins Steve (Brenda) Garrett, Jerry (Terri) Conner who were more akin as brother and sister than cousins. Cousins Courtney (Carolyn) Pearre, Adrienne (Bob) Knestrick and Lee (Raj) Patnaik. Goddaughter, Stephanie (Rodney) Sanders, great Godson, Baylor Wooton and Ellon Quillen. Nieces and nephews Stephanie Spry, Dave Waters, Jennifer Graves, Delaney Vinson, Scott Staple. Along with many loved ones.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ron Gonsor and Jeff Boyett officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers: Joe Pearre, Paul Egbert, Brown Thornton, Taylor Jordan, Tyler Alexander, Brent Hayes, Jeff Warren and Dave Waters. Honorary Paul Bearers: Steve Garrett, Harold (Linda) Simpson, Bill Oakley, Grady George, Ken Johnson, Betty Hash, Ellon Quillen, Joel Plunkett, John Thomas Givens, Jerry Conner, Ricky Thornton, Center Hill Gang, Dave McClendon, Foster and Garrett Family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Leukemia Foundation or to The Juvenile Diabetes (JD) Foundation.

To view the service live please visit the link below: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1662579947206742

