OBITUARY: Sandra Lois Korn

Sandra Lois Korn of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, she was 82 years old.

She was born in Maumee, Ohio to the late Glenn and Emma Bussdieker.

In addition to her parents she is preceded by her brother, William Bussdieker; sister-in-law, Cheri Bussdieker.

She is survived by her children Jacque (Greg) Holling, Dale Korn, Jeannette Knutson (David) grandchildren, Alex (Alicia) Holling, Megan (Trey) Stewart, Ryan Korn, Lauren Korn, Jennifer (Jerod) Goff, Lexie Knutson; three great-grandchildren.

