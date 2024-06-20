OBITUARY: Wayne Keith Bolt

Wayne Keith Bolt, age 62, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Born on November 21, 1961, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wayne was the son of the late Charles Edward Bolt and the late Norine Bible Bolt.

He graduated from East Ridge High School, earned his Associate’s Degree from Chattanooga Community College, and completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Trevecca Nazarene University. Wayne spent nearly thirty-five years working as a computer engineer at General Motors.

An enthusiastic Predators hockey fan and season ticket holder, Wayne also enjoyed bird watching, listening to music, and fishing—his greatest passion. He cherished time spent “going to the feed” with his friends, sharing meals and laughter. Wayne was a history enthusiast and loved reading. Known for his sense of humor and “dad jokes,” he was warmhearted and kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Tom Bolt of Columbia, TN, daughter, Sonya (Michael) Oliver of Culleoka, TN, sister, Melissa “Missy” (Chris) Ward of Ooltewah, TN, grandchildren, Shelby Oliver, Mason Oliver, Carter Bolt, Morgan Bolt, nephews, Chase Lambert, Jared Lambert, the mother of his children, Brenda Sue Bolt, and special friend, Mary Susan Hennessey.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

