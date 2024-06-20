Photo of the Day: June 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The 42nd Annual Sunday Mornin’ Country is in the books, leaving unforgettable memories for all who performed and in attendance. Together, top Country and Gospel music artists celebrated their shared faith with inspirational and uplifting performances. The family-friendly event was held on Sunday, June 9th on the sacred stage at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mark your calendars now for June 8, 2025 as it promises to be another incredible show.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.