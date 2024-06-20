OBITUARY: Melissa Jo Noelting

Melissa Jo Noelting, age 23 of Franklin, TN passed away June 13, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a 2019 graduate of Page High School. She was one semester shy from completing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee Knoxville where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority.

Melissa loved deeply, her greatest joys in life were her cherished dog Bootsie, her family, and good friends. She loved Jesus, drives in the country, junk food, and a good laugh.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry & Delores Noelting and Gene Zach.

Melissa is survived by her parents, Ron & Amy Noelting of Franklin, TN; sister, Allison Noelting of Nashville, TN; brother, Bradley Noelting of Franklin, TN; grandmother, Karen Zach of Cedar Rapids, IA; aunts & uncles, Julie (Bill) Garnett of Hopkinsville, KY, Scott (Atiya) Zach of College Grove, TN, Melissa (Chad) Wilson of Cedar Rapids, IA & Greg (Sheri) Noelting of Butler, PA; beloved dog, Bootsie and many other loving family members and friends.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Alayana Jane Foundation, www.alaynajaynefoundation.org. A non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance and support for adolescent and young cancer patients wishing to use cold caps while undergoing chemotherapy.

It was founded by one of Melissa’s dearest friends, Alyana. Both Alayna and the mission of helping others during such difficult times were very dear to Melissa.

