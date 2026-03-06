OBITUARY: Virginia Ann “Nay Nay” Martin Frazier

Virginia Ann Martin Frazier (Nay Nay), age 83, of Fairview, TN, passed away on February 27, 2026.

Virginia was born on February 20, 1943, in Nashville, TN, to the late James Wilson Martin and Lillie Mae Howell Martin. Virginia spent most of her working career as an RN taking care of others. She loved and helped everyone. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and each generation got more of her love. She was known by many as being a good Christian woman and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Woodrow Frazier, her brother, James “Jimmy” Wilson Martin, her sister, Sherry Lynn Favinger, her nephew, Johnny Kevin Peach, and her niece, Nancy Michelle Peach.

She is survived by her daughter Fayann Brewer (Chris) of Fairview, TN, her sister, Judy Baird of Waynesboro, TN, her grandchildren, Shelby Treadwell (Derrick) of Fairview, TN, Hank Willingham of Knoxville, TN, Amber Mangrum (Seth) of Camden, TN, Waylon Brewer of Fairview, TN, Caelyn Brewer of Fairview, TN, great-grandchildren, Mason Treadwell, Justine Mangrum, Katlyn Mangrum, Jasper Treadwell, Gabriel Treadwell, Arriabella Mangrum, a host of nieces, nephews and adopted children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Friday, March 6, 2026, from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 4PM until 6PM and on Friday, from 11AM until time of service. Burial will be in the Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

