OBITUARY: Betty Lenita Hohn

Betty “Lenita” Hohn, 73, passed from this life, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Majestic Care in Bloomington, Indiana. She was born on December 13, 1952, in Washington, Indiana to Harold and Wilma Maxine (Wilson) Cochran.

Lenita married her beloved husband, Alan Lee Hohn, on October 6, 1984. Together, they were members of the Smithville Christian Church. Lenita retired from Bet-Len, LLC in 2016, which she owned and operated.

Family left to cherish the memories of Lenita include her Son, Jay D. (Stephanie) Streepy of Plainville, Indiana; daughter, Torie L. Boyer of Plainville, Indiana; step-son, R. Vance (Anne) Hohn of Brentwood, Tennessee; step-daughter, Jennifer K. Crandall of Indianapolis, Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Keegan, Kameron (Mykah), Kyler, and Kaydee; 6 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Brett Cochran of Frisco, Texas; sister, Bonita Overton of Newberry, Indiana.

Lenita was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Bruce Overton, nephew, Brian Overton, and son-in-law, Billy Boyer.

Graveside Services to honor the life of Lenita will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Sugarland Memory Gardens in Washington, Indiana, with Steve Johnson officiating.

In leu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Arrangements and care have been entrusted to Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon.

