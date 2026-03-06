Stephen “Steve” Carl Nifong, age 73, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on February 25, 2026.

Steve was born in Asheville, North Carolina, to the late Carl and Elizabeth Nifong. Raised in the mountains of North Carolina, he developed an early love for the outdoors that would remain a defining part of his life.

He dedicated 37 years of faithful service to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), retiring as a Wildlife Lieutenant Colonel, where his passion for conservation and the natural world shaped both his career and the lives of those who worked alongside him. Steve believed deeply in preserving Tennessee’s land, water, and wildlife for future generations. After retirement, he continued sharing his love for fly fishing and the outdoors while working with Fly South in Nashville, where he enjoyed connecting with fellow sportsmen and passing along his knowledge.

Steve was a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Morristown, Tennessee, and in recent years attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin. His faith was steady and meaningful, reflected in the quiet way he lived his life, with integrity and gratitude.

An avid outdoorsman, Steve found great joy in fly fishing, turkey and deer hunting, and spending time in the woods and on the water. Whether casting a line in a quiet stream or sitting in a deer stand at sunrise, he felt most at home in God’s creation. He was also a loyal Tennessee Volunteers fan who rarely missed the chance to cheer on the VOLS.

Steve will be remembered for his deep love of the outdoors, his dedication to wildlife conservation, his steady faith, and the many friendships he built over a lifetime. He leaves behind a legacy of service, stewardship, and a life well-lived in the open air he loved so much.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn Nifong; daughter, Elizabeth Nifong (Alex McDuffee); son, David Nifong (Logan Peng); brother, Michael Nifong (John Sartain); his yellow lab, Belle and Miss Kitty; his lifelong friends, Michael and Alan Brookshire and families, and Billy Hill; and the many friends from TWRA and Fly South-Nashville.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, March 21, 2026 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN with Rev. W.R. “Rusty” McCown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LBL Longbeards 376 Hidden Valley Rd, Dover, TN 37058 or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 510 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.

The care of Stephen “Steve” Carl Nifong and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

