OBITUARY: Suzanne King Cartwright

Suzanne King “Suzy” Cartwright, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on February 20, 2022at the age of 65.

Suzy was born in Williamson County and was raised in the Kingfield Community.

She worked for many years as an Environmental Supervisor at Williamson Medical Center. She also worked as a caregiver for the elderly. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Suzy was full of life, free spirited, and was a friend to so many who loved her. Her smile and laughter were contagious.

Preceded in death by parents, Luther and Viola Mai York King; brothers, Luther Allen King, and Willie Joe King.

Survived by: daughter, Michelle (Jody Beard) Christy; grandchildren, Kelsi (John Beard) Newell and Jaxon Kingsley Beard; great-grandchildren, Bodhi Beard, and Trulie Beard; brothers, John Henry King and Jimmy Dean King; sisters, Ida Nell (Frank High) McEwen and Ella Mai (Dewayne) Reynolds.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell, and Greg Rumberg officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Tanner King, Shane King, Jaxon Beard, Daniel Galavin Darrell Dorton, Chris Hargrove, John Beard, and James Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be Hoby and Glenda King, Sammy Howell, Darnell Osborne, Teresa Goins, Danielle Galavin, Bubba Stanfield, and Chad Stanfield.

Memorials may be made to the Suzy Cartwright Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and 1:30 PM until service time on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

