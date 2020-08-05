OBITUARY: Sue Ellen Thomas Keys

Sue Ellen Thomas Keys, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away July 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, and especially a grandmother.

Sue was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and enjoyed the livestreams from home these past few months. She worked in attendance at several Bay County high schools in Panama City, FL and loved the energy of working with teenagers. She came out of retirement in 2004 to help open Independence High School in Franklin where she later retired in 2012. She loved her co-workers and every kid that came through the office.

Sue was an avid sports fan and spent most of her leisure time watching or listening to sports. She was a die-hard Tennessee Vol fan, and said in 1998 that she could die happy having seen the National Championship. She also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves games with her late husband, Bobby.

Sue’s greatest passion in life though was undoubtedly her grandchildren. She was determined to learn all of the new technology so she could keep up with them. She celebrated each and every accomplishment and milestone with them and loved each of them beyond measure.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby D. Keys and parents, Howard & Charlotte Thomas. Survived by her children, Michael (Lydia Lekich) Bowman, John (Tammy) Bowman, Cindi Keys (John) McShain and Chris Keys; grandchildren, Jordan Bowman, Tyler (Lyncee) Bowman, Jessica Keys, Morgan McShain and Conner McShain; great-granddaughter, Riley Fisk; brother, Tom (Fran) Thomas and many other loving family members.

A memorial gathering will be held 2-4PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com