OBITUARY: Robert Maurice Thomason

Robert Maurice Thomason, was born on May 11, 1931, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 93 on November 11, 2024. He was married to Melba Thomason for 72 years, celebrating their anniversary just days before his passing.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Savilla Thomason, and his eight siblings, leaving behind one sister. He is survived by his four sons: Randal, Danny, Jackie, and Keith, along with daughters-in-law Jequeta and Robin. His legacy continues through his six grandchildren: Casey, Dawn, Matthew, Karen, Seth and Samantha, as well as five great-grandchildren: Gideon, June, Amos, Magnolia, and Gemma.

A dedicated preacher, Maurice served in various congregations throughout his life, leading many to Christ and officiating countless weddings and funerals. He took great pride in managing Bright Hour Farm where he dedicated himself to nurturing the land and caring for the cattle. He had a successful career as a general contractor and a barber. Maurice bravely served his country in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

He will be remembered for his unwavering, bold faith, dedication to family, love of plants, animals and the profound impact he made in his community. He will live on through all of us who were fortunate to know and love him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berry’s Chapel church Honduras Mission Fund.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, November 15, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00AM – 2:00PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sparkman Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.