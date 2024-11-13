Titans Claim Former Rams Lineman Logan Bruss Off Waivers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Tuesday claimed offensive lineman Logan Bruss off waivers.

Bruss was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

A third-round pick (104th overall) by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bruss has appeared in eight games in his NFL career, all during the first half of the 2024 season.

Bruss started three games at left guard earlier this season.

A 6-foot-5, 317-pounder, Bruss suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2022 preseason. He spent all of the 2023 season on the Rams practice squad before making the active roster in 2024.

Bruss played in college at Wisconsin, where he was an All-Big Ten selection in 2021. Bruss played in 41 games with 34 starts, including 25 starts at right tackle and 6 at right guard, during his playing career with the Badgers.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Vikings at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

