Robert Don Hunt, age 83, passed away on May 8, 2026 in Brentwood, TN. He was born in Provo, Utah on November 3, 1942 to loving parents, Don and Roine Fife Hunt.

Dr. Hunt was a psychiatrist who trained at Harvard University, University of California and UCLA’s schools of medicine.

He performed psychiatric research at the National Institute of Mental Health and was on staff at Yale and Vanderbilt University Schools of Medicine. He later founded the Center for Attention and Hyperactivity Disorders.

Robert was an avid ballroom dancer who enjoyed traveling for competitions. He valued lifelong learning and appreciation for music and the arts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terrell Hunt. He is survived by daughters, Karlyn Hunt and Hailee Hunt-Hawkins (Erick); grandchildren, Eden, Mirren and Peter Beckett Hunt-Hawkins.

A private family service will be held to honor Dr. Hunt’s life. The family asks that any charitable donations be made in his honor to Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center at https://www.vumc.org/vmac/donate.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.