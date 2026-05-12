Allendale Elementary Principal Announced

A familiar face is taking the helm as Allendale Elementary’s new principal. WCS Superintendent Jason Golden announced on May 12 that Dr. Anthony Johnson will be the school’s new leader.

“Dr. Johnson is a natural relationship builder who has a passion for supporting students, families and staff,” said Superintendent Golden. “He knows the community well and has been doing the work for years as part of the leadership team. I am confident he will continue to build on the success already in place at Allendale.”

Johnson first joined Williamson County Schools in 2008 as Heritage Elementary’s assistant principal. He also worked in the classroom as a fifth-grade teacher at Scales Elementary and spent one year as assistant principal at Winstead Elementary. Johnson began his current role at Allendale in 2020.

“I am honored to continue serving the Allendale school community as principal,” Johnson said. “Allendale is a truly special place with a longstanding tradition of student achievement and excellence. Over the past six years, I have deeply valued the strong sense of family and community that makes this school so unique. I look forward to continuing our legacy of academic excellence while supporting every student, staff member and family we serve.”

Johnson holds a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies K-8 from Middle Tennessee State University; a master’s in administrative leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University; and a doctorate in administrative leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Johnson is replacing Dr. Cindy Davis, who has accepted the principal role at Longview Elementary. Johnson will begin his new position on July 1, 2026.

Source: WCS

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