Robert Atha Gay, Jr. of Franklin, TN passed away in his home on May 27th, 2026 at the age of 73.

Robert was born on May 24, 1953 and raised in Wheeling, but moved to Franklin, TN in 2012 to be closer to family.

Robert, known as Rob or Bob to his friends, was an outdoor enthusiast. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved fly fishing and tying his own flies. He was a member of the West Virginia Bowhunter’s Association and served as secretary for several years.

He graduated from Warwood High School in 1972, where he played football and served on the student council. Although he was retired when he passed, he began his career as a coal miner and then worked at Blaw Knox until the plant closed. He then worked as a truck driver and later the maintenance supervisor for Jacksonville State University until he retired.

His favorite role was being a loving grandfather to his four granddaughters who adored him and called him Baba. He was a faithful follower of Christ and valued his faith above all else. He often said the most important virtues were “love of God, love of family, and love of country.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Atha Gay, Sr. and Betty Ann [Campbell] Gay, and by his son, Adam Page Gay.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Gay Costello, her husband Gilbert, and their four daughters, Emerson (15), Eloise (13), Penelope (11), and Ruby (8). He is also survived by his former wife and dear friend, Billie Jo Gay. He was loved by his family, friends, and community, and he will be greatly missed.

A service will be held on June 20th, 2026 at 5:00 at Forest Home Church in Franklin, TN.

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This obituary was published by Nashville Funeral and Cremation.