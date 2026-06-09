Linda Sue Hobbs Okerson, 81, of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. She was surrounded by her husband, Al Okerson; her son, Ed Okerson and his wife, Kimiko; and her granddaughter, Rebecca Jones and her husband, Matt.

Linda was the daughter of Alva and Myrtle Hobbs (deceased). She had one brother, James Hobbs, and six sisters: Naoma Simmons (husband Roe) of Harrisburg, IL; Shirley Rice (deceased); Mary Dalton of Galatia, IL; Anita Thomas (deceased); Betty McDowell of Creal Springs, IL, and Shari Stevers of Harrisburg, IL.

Linda married the love of her life, Al Okerson, on November 11, 1961, and to that union were born a daughter, Sue Saltmarsh of Australia; and a son, Ed Okerson, of Plano, Texas; and several grandchildren, Zack Okerson, Rebecca Jones, Daniel Okerson, Sam North, Anna Street, Grace North, and Michael North.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and sister. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and sisters.

Early in her life, Linda became a Christian and served her Lord faithfully. She valued God, church, and family. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Franklin, TN, until illness made her unable to attend.

Linda is, and will continue to be, sadly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her loving and generous spirit, her beautiful smile, and her loving devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren.

A graveside service honoring the life of Linda Okerson will be held Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11 AM at Cave Hill Cemetery in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to gather at Bailey Funeral Home by 10 AM. Bruce Adkisson will officiate.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Bailey Funeral Home.