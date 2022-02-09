OBITUARY: Paul Franz Bauer

Paul Franz Bauer, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully early on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home with his family, from health complications following a stroke. He was 77 years of age.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul J. Bauer and Berta E. Bauer, of Lafayette, IN, and by his brother, Max P. Bauer, also of Lafayette.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Diana L. Bauer (Franklin, TN); son, Paul F. Bauer II (Lawrenceville, NJ); son, Matthew (Laura) Bauer (Nashville, TN); grandchildren, Jacob Bauer and Eliana Bauer (both of Nashville, TN); sister, Trudie Disque (Vallonia, IN); brother, Robert (Kathy) Bauer (Lafayette, IN); and many nieces and nephews.

Born in 1944 in Lafayette, IN, he graduated from East Tipp High School and attended Purdue University, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Conservation Biology & Education and a Master’s degree in Counseling & Education. He was a beloved high school Science Teacher and Guidance Counselor at Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School for over 40 years, where he impacted the lives of thousands of students over his career.

He was married to his loving wife, Diana Lee Piercy, for over 47 years, with whom he raised two sons, Paul and Matthew, in Walton, IN. Upon retirement, he and his wife Diana relocated to Franklin, TN to be closer to family, including their two beloved grandchildren. He was an active member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin, TN, and served for many years as a Deacon for Education ministries at previous church congregations. Paul was extensively involved in community activities, serving as a board member of the Walton Public Library and in several other civic organizations over his lifetime.

He enjoyed many hobbies, including stamp and coin collecting, leaf collecting, poetry, and was an avid gardener. A natural teacher, Paul was a talented swimming instructor to young children and taught lifeguarding & water safety classes for many years in association with The American Red Cross. He devoted significant time to supporting his sons’ extra-curricular activities, including 4-H, Cub Scouts, baseball, swimming, and tennis.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be available on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., with interment immediately following at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may also be made to World Christian Broadcasting (www.worldchristian.org).