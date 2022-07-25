OBITUARY: Pamela Dobbs

Pamela Dobbs passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.

She was known for her infectious laugh and caring spirit, and the flowers she grew in her garden. Her smile lit up any room she entered. Pamela loved being around people. “Her husband and children loved her more than anything in the world.”

Pamela is survived by her husband Steve Dobbs, Children Preston and Mattie Dobbs, Siblings Jackie (Robin) Campbell, Denice (Gary) day, Linda (Michael) Robertson, Theresa McCraw, Jerri (Everett) Osborn and Jeff Graydon.

