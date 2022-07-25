OBITUARY: Paul Eugene Sapoch Jr.

After a lengthy illness, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Paul Eugene Sapoch Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He loved God with all his heart, as well as his adoring family.

Paul never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor and a warm smile. He was loved by all his friends and coworkers he met while serving as a pharmacist at the University of MS Medical Center, for 32 years, as a part time pharmacist at Perry’s Drug Store in Florence, MS, and at Merit Health Hospital Madison (Madison General Hospital) retiring in 2008.

He enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, cruising (having some 65 cruises in his lifetime) as well as riding his four-wheeler over his property in MS. Sunday afternoon drives in his Miata with the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, and spending time in the Smoky mountains every October to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage gave him great joy in his leisure years of retirement.

Paul was born in Charlotte, NC, moved to Bethlehem, PA during grade school and graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA. He was a long-term resident of Jackson and Brandon, MS. To be close to his daughter and other family members, he and his wife moved to the Nashville area in 2014 and settled in Nolensville, TN. Their son soon joined them there.

After serving basic training in 1961 in San Antonio, TX, Paul served 4 years active duty as a military policeman in the US Air Force stationed in Anchorage, AK and Grand Forks, ND through 1964, and 2-years inactive duty from 1964-1966. He was a member of the American Legion. Paul graduated from the University of MS School of Pharmacy in Oxford. He was inducted into Kappa Psi Professional Fraternity.

In Mississippi Paul was a communicant of St. Richard Catholic Church, Jackson, MS. He and his wife were blessed to join Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN where he was active in worship and weekly Bible Study.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. Sapoch, Sr. and Esther Ference Sapoch Cressman, and stepfather, Robert Cressman of Bethlehem, PA.

He is survived by his wife, Madeleine Travis Sapoch, son, Paul “Trey” E. Sapoch, Ill of Nolensville, TN and daughter Elaine Sapoch Kabir (Baseer), of Brentwood TN, two granddaughters, Maryam Kabir of Harrogate, TN and Victoria Sapoch Ward (Chase) of Fairhope, AL, great-grandchildren, Sophia, Beckett and Sutton of Fairhope, AL, a brother, Robert Sapoch (Paulette) of Bethlehem, PA, a nephew, Glenn Sapoch of Leesport, PA and his sister-in-law, the Rev. Sherry Travis of Brentwood, TN.

Visitation for Paul will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN. After transfer to Jackson, MS, Paul will be attended by Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation at Sebrell Funeral Home will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a short service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery.

For your safety and the safety of Paul’s family during this time of COVID, please wear a mask.

Serving as pallbearers in TN are Chase Ward, Glenn Sapoch, Reppond Valentine, Andy Masters, Gary Grubbs, Don Paulsen, Steve Harris, and Stephen Carter.

Serving as pallbearers in MS are Glenn Sapoch, John Travis, Will Travis, Ronald Couvillion, Joel Langford, Lee Steed, Jim Lewis, Quain Harris, and Mark Kennedy – Honorary pallbearer

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Catherine Linn and staff, Tina Sasso, APRN, Avalon Hospice and Senior Helpers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Paul to Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd., Brentwood, TN or the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, 2220 Pierce Ave., Nashville, TN or a charity of your choice.

Services provided by Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, Nashville, TN and Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeand, MS. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Paul

I saw Paul walking across the yard today

On his way to heaven

With angels to show the way.

Casual and at ease he talked with his guides.

“Yes” the big man lets lots of things slide, his angels replied.

But Paul won’t have to worry for he loved people worldwide, willing to let others have their say

If not more often their way.

Used to he came to our porch

Waxing eloquent on all kinds of things We loved his quotes.

Examining thoroughly each topic like a jeweler some rings.

Paul knew stuff about all kinds of things

He sought for all of us to get along.

Paul had the uncanny ability to recognize right from wrong.

A more loving man you will not find

For he did not foolish inconsistencies on others bind.

Fly Paul fly

We’ll miss you the most

You were good to everyone from coast to coast.

Angels and the starry host are setting up chairs awaiting your stories to be shared.

Paul crossed the yard, turned, smiled and gave us a wave

We will miss him till we gather again with him beyond the grave.

Until then our dear friend Paul

We will miss your smile

Loving you more all the while.

Your friend and neighbor,

Dutch

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/