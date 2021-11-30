OBITUARY: Michael William Cobb

Michael William Cobb of Franklin, TN born November 21, 1981 ~ death November 27, 2021

Proceeded in death by son, Julyian Michael Cobb; grandparents, Elmer & Orbie Cobb on Indian Mound, TN, Clarence & Roselene Cruse of Dover, TN & nephew, Jacob William Pratt.

Survived by Wife Ashley Cobb, sons, Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb, Jeremy Cobb & Justin Cobb; parents, Billy Cobb & Robin Sullivan (Travis) of Franklin, TN; siblings, Jessica Brady (Michael) of Santa Fe, DJ Abney of Franklin, TN, Heather Mealer (Josh) of Franklin, TN & Josh Cobb (Chelsea) of Hartsville, TN & numerous nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Michael Brady, Josh Cobb, Josh Mealer, Justin Cobb, Timmy Cobb, DJ Abney, Dylan Cobb & Robert Morris (Yankee) will serve as pallbearers.

Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb, Jeremy Cobb, Justin Cobb & Randy Ratton will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Michael William Cobb memorial Fund, in loving memory of Michael William Cobb.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1638242806150946