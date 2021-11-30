Williamson Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Around I-840 and Pinewood Road

UPDATE 2:09 PM – The search is over on Pinewood Rd and 840. One person, an armed robbery suspect, is in custody. Deputies, Air One, and K9s are now leaving the area.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Interstate 840 and Pinewood Road.

The sheriff’s Office describes the suspect as a black male wearing a brown jacket and is barefoot.

Do not approach. If you see him, call 911.

BOLO UPDATE FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. The search is over on Pinewood Rd and 840. One person, an armed robbery suspect, is in custody. Deputies, Air One and K9s are now leaving the area. pic.twitter.com/5w03KYRIvn — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 30, 2021