Williamson Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Around I-840 and Pinewood Road

By
Michael Carpenter
-
WC Sheriff Department
photo by WC Sheriff Department

UPDATE 2:09 PM – The search is over on Pinewood Rd and 840. One person, an armed robbery suspect, is in custody. Deputies, Air One, and K9s are now leaving the area.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Interstate 840 and Pinewood Road.

The sheriff’s Office describes the suspect as a black male wearing a brown jacket and is barefoot.

Do not approach. If you see him, call 911.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here