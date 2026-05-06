Michael Payne Spence Sr., known to many as Mike and to those who shared the water with him as Captain Mike, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 1, 2026, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 78 years old.

Born on September 24, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, Mike was a man who lived with purpose, curiosity, and an unmistakable zest for life. He served his country in the National Guard before channeling his considerable energy and sharp instincts into the hospitality industry, where he built a highly successful career as a businessman. His ability to read people, solve problems, and find opportunity where others saw obstacles made him a force in everything he pursued.

Mike earned his captain’s ticket and became an extraordinary large motor vessel captain, a role that suited his adventurous spirit perfectly. Whether navigating open water or navigating the complexities of business, he carried himself with confidence, skill, and a sense of fun that drew people to him. He was an avid big game hunter whose love of the outdoors ran deep and lifelong.

Beyond his many accomplishments, Mike was the kind of man who could never walk past something broken without wanting to fix it. He was always tinkering, always improving, always searching for a better way to do something. He found quiet contentment in reading the daily newspaper cover to cover and looked forward to each month’s National Geographic, feeding a curiosity about the world that never dimmed.

Mike was preceded in death by his beloved son, John Childress Spence III, known as Trey. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Spence McCormick; his son, Michael Payne Spence Jr. (Julia), Emma Spence Catlett and Weatherly Spence who carry forward the family’s legacy alongside them. His family and countless friends will remember him as outgoing, generous, and genuinely one of a kind.

Mike now rests in the peace that comes from a life fully lived. May he find fair winds and calm seas on the other side.

Service details will be shared with family and friends privately.

As Poe once wrote, there are things in this world that will not be forgotten, memories that settle into the soul and remain, “nevermore” to leave us. Captain Mike was that kind of unforgettable.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.