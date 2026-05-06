Franklin Transit Brings Back Half-Price Summer Fares for Tweens and Teens

Franklin Transit announces the return of its summer Tweens and Teens promotion. Starting Thursday, May 22, 2026, youth ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit’s fixed routes for half price: one-way fares for 50 cents. The program runs through August 10.

Transit riders can maximize local intermodal transportation, as all fixed route transit vehicles are equipped with bicycle racks. The racks, designed for easy loading and unloading, are available at no extra charge.

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With numerous stops, Tweens and Teens can go to Independence Square, Cool Springs, Fieldstone Farms, Williamson County Rec Center, The Factory, Jim Warren Park, Galleria Mall, Wal-Mart, Downtown Franklin, the Williamson County Library, Columbia State Community College, and so many more places.

“Our Tweens and Teens Summertime Special can save parents money, gas and time with their children riding Franklin’s public transit service throughout the city during the summer school holiday.” says Debbie Henry, TMA Group President/CEO.

Transit service runs Monday through Saturday. Franklin’s transit service provides safe, affordable and timely transportation. All youth must be 12 years of age or older to ride the transit service without an adult. Routes and schedules can be obtained by visiting: www.franklintransit.org or calling (615) 628-0260.

The TMA Group is a regional leader in customizing environmentally friendly, multimodal solutions for employers and communities. The TMA Group manages and operates the Franklin Transit service.