OBITUARY: Martha Jean (Parks) Walker

Mrs. Martha Jean (Parks) Walker of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was a founding member of Brentwood Baptist Church, and she was also a member of the College Grove Book Club.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Corrine Parks; husband, Harlie Bill Walker; infant son, William Harlie Walker; daughter, Constance Walker Eastham; brother, William E. Parks.

She is survived by her son, John Fletcher (Kathleen) Walker of Old Hickory, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Walker Harris of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean was devoted to her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and an avid baker who enjoyed having large family get togethers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/