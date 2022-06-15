OBITUARY: Isabel Rogers Linder

Isabel Rogers Linder, 102, daughter of Carl and Isabelle (nee) Rogers, left this world on June 10th, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia on August 16th, 1919, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was a member of the Holy Family seniors’ group and a former member of Metro Nashville Sweet Adelines. She was also a parishioner of St. Philip Church in Franklin, TN for 53 years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Charlie, to whom she was married 70 years, and by her daughter Kathleen.

She is survived by daughter Patty, sons Tom (Natalie) and Michael Linder, and by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064 reception will follow. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and the night before from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, Isabel asked that people donate to Alive Hospice/Franklin, TN.

