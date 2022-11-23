OBITUARY: Martha Carolyn (Caldwell) White

Martha Carolyn Caldwell White, age 85, long time resident of Franklin, TN passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Carolyn was born in Williamson County to the late Wallace B. Caldwell and Bessie Mae Johnson Caldwell.

She retired from the Kroger Company after many years of service and in her early years, she worked at the old Williamson County Hospital. Carolyn loved cooking and canning, but most of all loved taking care of her family who she dearly loved. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe White and a sister, Leola Smithson.

Survivors include her sons, Joe Carson (Mary) White, Timmy White, Donald (Pam) White, grandchildren, Amy (Ken) King, Ashley Bundy, Alex (Magen) White, Allyson White, and Ten Great Grandchildren. Brother, Chester Caldwell, sisters, Janice Ryan, Irene Ferguson, Alene Hendricks, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Herschel Osborne officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours with the family are from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday Evening and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Serving as active pallbearers are Terry Langford, Lee Wheat, Adam Caldwell, Daryl Merritt, Leslie Smithson, Ken King. Honorary Pallbearers are all of Carolyn’s many friends.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the White Family. 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN. 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/