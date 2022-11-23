OBITUARY: Donald Frederick Heuss Jr.

Donald Frederick Heuss, Jr. of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 64 years old.

He was born in Decatur, IL to the late Donald Sr. & Janice Heuss.

Donald was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Donald worked for Clear Capital as a computer programmer.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Heuss of Lake St. Louis, MO; son, Daniel Heuss of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, Dennis Heuss of Franklin, TN; sister Rita (Robert) Heuss of Franklin, TN and many other loving family members.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

