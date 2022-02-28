OBITUARY: Martha Ann Spradling Alexander-Bingham

Martha Ann Spradling Alexander-Bingham was born on May 6, 1954 in Bruce, MS, and passed away on February 25, 2022 at the age of 67.

Marti is preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Nadine Spradling; sister, Nancy Spradling; step-son, Jeremy Nokes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Claude R. “Bud” Bingham of Thompsons Station, TN; sons, Rory (Stephanie) Alexander of Calhoun City, MS and Ryan Alexander of Lewisburg, TN; sisters, Carolyn Murphree, Kaye Crigler, Peggy McCord, Polly Hines, and Yvonne May; step-daughters, Robbie Drueck, Jennifer (Tim) Allen and Jaclyn (Adam) Meyer; grandchildren, Audrey Crocker, William, Harrison & Dylan Alexander, Elise Brown, Kristina, Ellie & Lauren Allen, Cody & Kendall Meyer, Stacey Horton, Kara Caudill, and Jonathan Nokes; great-grandchildren, James Kelley, Aubriana & Skylar Maxwell, Madeline & Dawson.

Marti grew up in Bruce, MS. She served in the medical field for over 35 years. After she received her Associate’s Degree of Nursing from Columbia State Community College in Columbia, TN, she was accepted to Vanderbilt University where she received a Bachelors Degree in Nursing and a dual Masters Degree of Nurse Practitioner in Family Practice and Acute Care, in which she was one of the first of three to be accepted into the Dual Master’s Program at VU.

Marti dedicated much of her successful nursing career to Emergency Rooms as an ER Nurse at Turney Center, Linden, TN, Williamson Medical Center, Franklin, TN, and Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, TN.

She worked as a travel nurse across the US. She retired from Vanderbilt Health Clinics in 2016 as a Nurse Practitioner. Marti touched many lives through her Nursing career and her love for Jesus Christ. She has been a member of Triune Baptist Church for over 9 years. Marti’s hobbies consisted of working in the yard, gardening, riding her Harley Davidson Motorcycle, playing with her grandchildren, attending to her chickens, playing with her beloved dogs (Pudgy, Lucy & Suzi Q), crafting in her she-shed, and working in the woodshop with Bud. She will be missed by all, but not forgotten.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Triune Baptist Church. Reed Buntin will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tim Lee, Tim Allen, Cody Meyer, Jay Bingham, Brad Tolley, John Pewitt, JD Myers, and Jason Wiggers. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Meyer, Gary Lee, and Dan May.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society.

Visitation will be 5-8 Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

