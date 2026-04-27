Marie Elayne “Layne” Cagle, 77, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2026, surrounded by family and friends.

Layne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Cagle. She was a devoted member of Brentwood Baptist Church and a woman of strong faith who drew comfort and strength from it throughout her life.

She will be remembered as a funny, loving, and kind woman whose warmth and personality touched everyone who knew her. Layne spent her career in the staffing industry, where she was dedicated to helping others find opportunity and success.

She is survived by her brother, Mike (Judy) Cobb; sons, Shawn Yeager (Samah) and Adam Yeager; stepdaughters, Dana (Steve) Cassidy and Kim Copeland; grandson, Laith Yeager; niece, Jennifer (Josh) Till; and nephew, Jonathan (Katy) Cobb.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Joni Watkins, Brandon Martin and to Synergy HomeCare and their care professionals Leah Saurel, and Pam Littleton, who became like family to Layne. Special thanks as well to the staff of Somerfield Health Center, especially Tracy, Brinn, and Marcia, for their compassionate care.

Layne’s life will be remembered for her strong faith, her humor, her generosity, and her devotion to family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church or the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s at www.petersonforparkinsons.org.

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