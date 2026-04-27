José Andrés Group Opens Glowbird, a New Poolside Dining and Cocktail Destination in Nashville

José Andrés Group is excited to introduceGlowbird, now open at WET Deck at W Nashville, bringing a vibrant new poolside dining and drinking destination to the heart of the Gulch. Designed as an open-air escape, Glowbird offers a seamless blend of daytime leisure and evening energy—inviting both hotel guests and locals to experience Nashville from an entirely new perspective.

Together with Zaytinya, Bar Mar, and Butterfly, Glowbird continues to shape W Nashville as a dynamic culinary destination and social hub, where José Andrés Group delivers four distinct atmospheres, all connected through a shared spirit of hospitality, design, and experience.

“Glowbird is about capturing a feeling,” said Chef José Andrés. “It’s a place for sunshine, for good food and good drinks, to enjoy time with the people you love. Maybe you stay for another drink and the sunset…see where the night takes you!”

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Culinary & Experience

At Glowbird, the experience unfolds throughout the day—beginning as a sun-soaked retreat and evolving into a lively, social setting as the afternoon transitions into evening.

The menu is designed for relaxed, poolside dining with a focus on bold flavors and easy-to-share dishes. Guests can enjoy a mix of playful and satisfying offerings from the Nashville Fried Chicken with Nashville hot glaze and comeback ranch to Spicy Shrimp Tacos layered with cabbage slaw and avocado, alongside lighter options like the Smashed Cucumber Salad with chili crisp and fresh herbs or a crisp Poolside Caesar.

The beverage program brings a bright, refreshing energy to the experience, with a lineup of frozen cocktails, tropical-leaning classics, and spirit-forward signatures. Standouts include the Shisho Spicy Margarita with serrano and citrus, the Watermelon Report with vodka, watermelon, mandarin, lime, cilantro and chipotle-cumin tincture, and a playful Fluffy Aperol Spritz topped with whipped pineapple. A curated selection of wine, beers and spirit-free options ensures there is something for every pace of the day.

Designed for flexibility, Glowbird offers a range of ways to experience the space—from lounging poolside with cocktails in hand to gathering for casual bites and drinks as the sun begins to set, while also serving as a dynamic backdrop for private events and group celebrations.

Design & Vibe

Glowbird is an intimate oasis set on W Nashville’s WET Deck—the city’s largest hotel pool destination at 10,000 square feet—where natural materials and a warm, vibrant palette channel golden-hour energy from morning through night.

The space features a mix of lounge seating, bar seating, and poolside cabanas, creating distinct moments for both relaxation and social connection. Bold tilework, soft textures, and layered greenery add depth and character, while the open-air setting enhances the sense of space, light, and connection to the outdoors.

At the heart of the space, the bar anchors the experience—serving as both a visual focal point and a natural gathering place. From sun‑soaked afternoons to golden‑hour transitions into the evening, Glowbird evolves with a distinct day‑to‑night energy, set to the curated WET Deck playlist led by W Hotels’ Global Music Director LP Giobbi and punctuated by live music programming. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, local DJs will set the tone every Friday through Sunday, creating a vibrant soundtrack that enhances both daytime lounging and after‑dark social moments.

Daytime Pool Experience

By day, Glowbird is an exclusive experience for hotel guests, who enjoy 24‑hour access to WET Deck. A curated selection of daytime reservations—including day passes, daybeds, and five luxury cabanas—is also available to locals via ResortPass, offering limited access to reserve select poolside experiences in advance and enjoy a taste of WET Deck’s signature scene.

Complementing the experience, The Shop at W Nashville is open daily with a pop-up shop at Glowbird at WET Deck, offering curated poolside essentials including hats, sunglasses, swimwear, sunscreen, and apparel.

Hours of Operation & Public Access

Glowbird operates daily with both hotel guests and local access:

Hours of Operation: Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Friday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Public Access:

Glowbird is open to the public daily from 4:00 PM to close, welcoming local guests to experience the space in the evening hours, no day pass necessary.