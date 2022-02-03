OBITUARY: Mae Evelyn Page

Mae Evelyn Page, 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022.

Evelyn was born in Columbia, Tennessee to Julia Augusta Jenrette and Rufus Malcolm Jenrette on July 17, 1938.

She graduated from West High School in Nashville and went on to attend the University of Miami. She married Jack B. Page on July 4, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a woman of faith, actively involved in The Cathedral of the Incarnation. She was a passionate Notre Dame University football fan along with Jack. They traveled to football games across the country over many years. She and Jack were also passionate for world travel, taking many trips to Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. Other activities she greatly enjoyed were cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Jack, and parents R.M. and Julia

Evelyn is survived by her daughters Pamela Matlock (David); Cynthia Wiltshire, grandchildren Angela Schulz, Clint Masters, Flick Wiltshire, III, and great-grandchildren Carter Matlock and Allanah Schulz, and nephews Buddy Dodd and Anthony Dodd.

Visitation will be held from12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be held immediately after visitation at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Father Ed Steiner, officiating.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers are Mr. David Matlock, Mr. Michael King, Mr. Flick Wiltshire, III, Mr. Carter Matlock, Mr. David Clark, and Mr. Wynn Towns.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Aveanna Hospice, and Lisa; Williamson County Medical Center staff in particular Shari, Greg Rumburg, Shiloh; and Father Rhodes Bolster for their excellent care and prayers at the end of her life, and for their unwavering support of her grieving family.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the ASPCA.