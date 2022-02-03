OBITUARY: Joanne McCann

Mrs. Joanne McCann, 69, passed away on January 27, 2022, in Franklin, TN.

Receiving of friends will begin at Noon Central Time on Friday, Feb. 4, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. The memorial service will follow directly thereafter at 1:00 PM.

Joanne was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Alfred “Pete” Petersen and Shirley Petersen nee Gray on October 11, 1952.

She attended Eastern High School in Baltimore and later worked as a logistics manager and shipping coordinator for the St. Ives skincare company in California, and most recently for Volunteer Barge and Transport in Nashville, Tennessee.

After retirement, Joanne became very interested in exploring her spiritual life, with the help of her church, the South Franklin Church of Christ. Joanne had a wonderful spirit of adventure and lived all over the country wherever opportunity lead her. She was a dedicated, sister, daughter, and aunt, and became like a second mother to her nieces and nephews.

Joanne is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Thom McCann; sister, June Chemay; brother-in-law, Ted Chemay; and her aunt, Barbara Libonate.

Joanne is survived by her brother, Paul Petersen; brother-in-law, Joe Chemay; nieces, Jenni Cadaret, Erin Prajzner, and Laura Petersen; nephews, Jon Chemay, and Ben Chemay; and many great-nieces and great-nephews who were very dear to her heart.

In lieu of flowers, Joanne asked that memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Laura Kimbro and Joanne’s other friends for being there both in times of joy and in times of crisis. Joanne had a fun-loving and adventurous soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.