Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Stillman reports multiple sources have confirmed this information.

It is a known that Green Bay and Rodgers are not on the best of terms after decisions made by the front office. Many thought he would not return with the Packers in 2021. With how Ryan Tannehill performed this season, many Titans fans want him gone. This could be a perfect match as these exact rumors were lightly buzzing just nine months ago but Rodgers ended up staying with the Packers.

Stillman reports that Rodgers is “open” to being a Titan next year, according to a source. He also says that another source has stated that there is “no way” Rodgers goes back to Green Bay.