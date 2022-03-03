OBITUARY: Linda Olmstead

Mrs. Linda Olmstead passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, she was 69 years old.

Linda, affectionately known as “GramGram”, was known for her love of crafting, painting, decorating, and reading James Patterson Novels.

Born in East Nashville, Linda was raised Baptist at Eastland Baptist Church. She graduated from East Nashville High School Class of 1970, then later retired from South Central Bell in 1982 to become a beloved Homemaker to her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Brady Olmstead, of 31 years. Brady was the love of her life, who passed away in January of 2007.

She is survived by her son Brian P. Olmstead, daughter Jennifer L. Galbraith, son-in-law Carl J. Galbraith III, grandson Jordan Brady Galbraith, sister Lisa Garrett, and brothers Patrick and Larry Griggs.

