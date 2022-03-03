OBITUARY: Mary Lucille (Watkins) Harper

Mrs. Mary Lucille Watkins Harper, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, she was 91 years old.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Billy Sr. & Annie Mae Poteete Watkins.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Harper, Sr.; brothers, Filmore Watkins, John Watkins & Doc Watkins.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Ronnie) Hardison, Frances (Glenn) Thompson and Brenda (Tom) Falcone; son, Sam Harper; brother, Jimmy (Beverly) Watkins; grandchildren, Derek Hardison, Amber (Anthony) Baez, and Justin (Lexi) Hardison; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 4, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Hank Beach will officiate. Pallbearers will be Justin Hardison, Kenzie Hardison, Rudder Harper, Derek Hardison, Anthony Baez, and Troy Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Aveanna Hospice Group, Right at Home, and Dr. Bruce Richards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poteete Family Cemetery.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

