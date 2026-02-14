Laura Mai Williams

June 25, 1927 – February 11, 2026

Laura went home peacefully on Wednesday, February 11, to be with the Lord, and her forever love of her life, her loving husband Paul Williams.

Laura was born June 25, 1927, in Brentwood, TN to the late Leslie and Beulah Fly. Laura was the 3rd of 5 children. She was a country girl at heart and loved farm life with her family. She found her lifelong passion for sewing at age 8. She never stopped until her mind could no longer remember how. Sometimes we could go home and find generations of families that she has sewn for over the years. Through sewing Laura knew that she was bringing joy to people, and her clients became family to her.

Laura married Paul B. Williams in 1951 and they had two children: Michael L Williams and Sherrie L Young. Paul and Laura were two peas in a pod. Laura was his work buddy during the day and his dancing partner at night, as they both loved to dance.

If Laura could be described in a few words it would be: Incredible mother, grandmother, friend, selfless, giver, kind, supportive, sacrificial and compassionate to all. She has always been THERE for anyone that needed her. She put everyone else FIRST. She has been an incredible role model, and she lived and loved doing anything she could to help others. Laura touched lives just by LOVING people.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Williams, her brothers Marvin Fly, Claude Fly and Joe Fly, and her sister Ruth Fly. She is survived by her son Michael L Williams, her daughter, Sherrie L Young, Five grandchildren: Kari Ramon, Jonathan, Ben, and Chase Young and Chelsea Talley. Twelve grandchildren: Logan, Lyla, Valentina, and Karson Ramon, Elora Talley, Maggie, Charlotte, Alyssa, Ethan, Aidan, Will and Emmie Young.

People have always said what a blessing she is, and they were right. What a legacy she leaves-one stitched together with love, warmth, and care. The memories of our mother, grandmother, Aunt and friend will be sewn into the fabric of this family forever. Thank you for loving her as you did. She could feel that then and I know she feels it now. If she could, she would say that SHE LOVES YOU TOO!

A graveside service to honor Laura’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 11:00am, at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane with Pastor Tony Giles officiating. There will be no formal visitation prior to the graveside service.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104 (615) 857-9955. We are proud to be West Nashville & Bellevue’s only locally owned and operated burial & cremation provider.

