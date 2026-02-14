Mr. Lonnie Vernon Porter, Sr., age 80, of College Grove, TN, passed away at his home peacefully on Sunday, February 8, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of his family. He was born of December 27, 1945, on Arrington, TN. He was a husband, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell Vernon Porter and Orene Wilson Porter, his loving wife of 58 years, Mabel Porter, sisters, Janice Porter and Glennith Davis.

Mr. Porter is survived by his children, Dorene Jackson of College Grove, TN, Tracy Porter of Chapel Hill, TN, Lonnie (Cindy) Porter of Lewisburg, TN; grandchildren, Brittany (Robby) Dockery of Columbia, TN and Mitchell Everett of Nashville, TN; great grandchildren, Lakin and Rylan Dockery; sister, Shearin (Jerry) Brittain of Brentwood, TN; and his beloved dogs, April Honey and Hazel Grace.

Mr. Porter was retired from Thompson Machinery Catapillar in LaVergne, TN. He loved the outdoors, going fishing, and cooking out with friends and family.

The family will host a private service at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Aveanna Hospice MYSN Fund, 235 Noah Drive, Franklin, TN 37064.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233, is in charge arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email