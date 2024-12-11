OBITUARY: Larysa Ann Hamilton Jackson

In Loving Memory of Larysa A. Jackson (Hamilton)

October 21, 1984 – December 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we gather to celebrate the life of Larysa A. Jackson, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Born October 21, 1984, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Wendell Hamilton Sr. and Sharon Hamilton, Larysa was a bright light whose vibrant spirit touched countless lives.

A gifted musician and singer, Larysa’s journey began in her father’s church choir, where her powerful voice shone from an early age. Her family fondly remembers her lively personality and radiant smile, qualities that remained with her throughout her life.

After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, Larysa continued to share her passion for music at Oasis Church and in the Nashville music scene. She embraced genres like country, soul, and acoustic, leaving an indelible mark with her talent, love of music, and ability to connect with people through song.

Larysa was a devoted mother to her four children: Kadyn, Shakira, Kingston, and Sydney. She is also survived by her siblings: older brother DiCarlos McNeely, older sister Kimberley Nicole Estelle, and younger brothers Nathan and Wendell Hamilton Jr. and her special friend Reginald Lambert.

Her radiant smile, infectious laughter, and genuine spirit will be missed but never forgotten. Today, we celebrate her life, honor her legacy, and cherish the memories she gave us.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, December 19, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Bethel World Outreach, 5670 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027. Burial will follow at Christ Church Cemetery, 15478 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37211. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

