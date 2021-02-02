OBITUARY: Kimberly Ann Smith

Kimberly Ann Smith, 44 Years old, of Thompsons Station, passed away on January 27, 202, in Thompsons Station.

Kimmy was born in Naples, Florida to Jerry and Nancy Smith on May 7, 1976. She went to school in Naples. She was involved in Special Olympics.

Kimmy is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clifford and Coraleon Young, and her paternal grandparents, Carroll and Alberta Smith.

Kimmy is survived by her parents Jerry and Nancy Smith, her brother Bradley Smith and his wife Laurie, and her five nephews Matthew, Mitchell, Michael, Mason, and Marshall Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10am, Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Johnny Byrd officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service.

Donations in Kimmy’s memory may be made to Special Olympics Tennessee. 461 Craighead Street Nashville, Tennessee, 37204 or www.specialolympicstn.org.

The family of Kimberly wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Meghan Gannon, Johnny and Gina Byrd, Evelyn Butler, and all of our family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.