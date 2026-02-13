Kenneth H. Traylor, age 78, passed away on January 30, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on March 28, 1947, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Ken lived a life marked by faith, leadership, generosity, and joy.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Traylor and Lois Gore Traylor.

A proud Mississippi native, Ken attended Sumrall High School, where he played football and formed lifelong friendships. He went on to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a minor in Chemistry. While in college, Ken’s interest in leadership and civic engagement was evident early on as he served as a senator in student government.

Ken later obtained his teacher’s certification and began his professional life as an instructor of history and civics in Biloxi, Mississippi, instilling in young people a love of learning and an understanding of government. His career evolved into entrepreneurship and business leadership when he founded and operated Traylor Transit Corporation in Mississippi and Louisiana. He later began and operated Chariots LLC, through which he bought, brokered, and sold transportation companies, motorcoaches, and equipment across the United States.

Ken was widely respected for his business acumen and integrity. He worked closely with companies and business owners on mergers and acquisitions, buying and selling multimillion-dollar enterprises. His accomplishments were nationally recognized when The Wall Street Journal featured him for the successful sale of a $40 million transportation company.

Beyond his professional success, Ken was deeply committed to service, faith, and community. He sponsored and coached youth soccer, giving generously of his time and encouragement. He took an active role in government and politics throughout his life, advocating for causes he believed in with conviction and grace. Ken was blessed to personally know and spend time with President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle.

While living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Ken organized and hosted an anti-gambling and anti-lottery luncheon at the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion. He later became one of three men who formed a coalition that successfully led a major movement to keep gambling and casinos off the Mississippi Gulf Coast—a cause close to his heart and one in which they were victorious at the time.

Ken served on the Council of 100 and Chairman’s Circle for the Christian Broadcasting Network for more than 25 years. A devoted man of faith, he personally knew Pat Robertson, visiting often in his home and traveling with him to Israel, where Ken was baptized in the River Jordan. He also served faithfully for many years as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Gulfport, Mississippi.

During their decades living in Alabama, Ken and his wife were honored to be hosted for dinner at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion by Governor Bob Riley and Mrs. Patsy Riley, where Ken delighted in conversations about their shared love of classic westerns.

Above all, Ken will be remembered for who he was as a person. He was extremely generous, joyful, and endlessly kind—always smiling, always joking, and always making others laugh. True to the meaning of his name, Ken, meaning “handsome,” he possessed not only outward charm but a deeply handsome spirit.

Ken loved westerns, The Beverly Hillbillies, Hogan’s Heroes, banana pudding, pimento cheese, and giant glasses of milk! He found joy in simple pleasures and shared that joy freely with everyone around him.

Ken married the love of his life, Sarah Hollis Johnston, in 1971, beginning a marriage marked by devotion, partnership, and faith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah Hollis Johnston Traylor; his daughter, Claire Traylor Haden; his son, Britton Clayton Traylor; and his cherished grandchildren, Caroline Rhodes Haden, James Ellis Haden, and Jack Harland Haden. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Traylor Ray and Ruth Traylor Baxter, of Mississippi.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 27, at St. Mary’s on the Highlands, 1910 12th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205. Prayers will be held in the Nave at 1:15 p.m., followed by the Celebration of Life in Randall Memorial Hall (RMH) from 1:30–3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Kenneth Traylor through The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). All contributions are processed through CBN; however, donors may designate their gift to Operation Blessing or Orphan’s Promise if they wish. Checks may be made payable to The Christian Broadcasting Network and mailed to 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463, with In Memory of Ken Traylor noted on the check. Online tributes may be made at www.cbn.org, or by phone at (888) 700-7000.

Ken’s legacy is one of faith lived out loud, leadership rooted in integrity, and love generously given. He leaves behind a family, a community, and countless friends who are better for having known him.

This obituary was published by St. Mary’s on the Highlands.

