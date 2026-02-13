OBITUARY: Jere Alexander Pruner

Charlotte, North Carolina – Jere Alexander Pruner, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, in Charlotte, NC.

Jere was born on February 14, 1936, in Bristol, VA, to the late Lionel Huff Pruner and Hazel Lee Combs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Jean Williams Pruner, the love of his life and wife of 64 years.

Jere and Jean were married on July 28, 1957. Immediately after, Jere departed for Toul, France, where he was stationed for the United States Army. Weeks later, Jean followed him overseas, rendezvousing with him in Paris. While Jere served in Europe, the couple traveled extensively, which marked one of the happiest periods of their life.

Jere got his start in computer technology working in the data processing division for the Army, which served as the spark for his career as a software developer. A pioneer years ahead of his time, Jere was a true entrepreneur who started and sold multiple businesses, serving many clients over a career that spanned six decades.

Jere served in the Army until December 21, 1959; upon returning to the United States he graduated from East Tennessee State University (class of 1966) after he and Jean settled down in Charlotte, NC, to raise a family. They were long-term members of Providence Baptist Church in the Queen City, with Jere also serving on the board of directors at Providence Day School. He loved the outdoors, enjoying activities that ranged from camping to hiking to deep sea fishing; he even served as a local Scoutmaster, offering guidance and support to Troop 33 in Charlotte.

While Jere enjoyed his career and outdoor pursuits, his true passion was his family. He treasured spending time with his three children and Jean, whether at home or during their adventures to the Carolina coast and the Blue Ridge Mountains, two of his favorite places. The gentlest of spirits, Jere was loved by his friends and family for his ceaseless kindness, fierce independence, and infectious laugh.

Jere is survived by his two daughters, Cheri Pruner Gall (Chris) of Rock Hill and Melissa Pruner Saleeby (Patrick) of Charlotte; his son, Michael Pruner (Sherry) of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Kristen Gall Fulton (Kevin) of Rock Hill, Katie Gall Almond (Stephen) of Franklin, TN, and Austen Pruner of Rock Hill, SC; his great grandchildren Eli Almond of Franklin and Bennett Fulton of Rock Hill; and his brother Jim Pruner (Linda) of Bristol, VA.

Jere’s family will hold a private celebration of life for him in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jere’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which continues the Pruner family’s longstanding commitment to supporting the organization’s mission of treating childhood cancers and other pediatric diseases.

Published by The Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2026.

This obituary was published by Greene Funeral Home.

