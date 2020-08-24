OBITUARY: Jodeen Rae Baumann

Jodeen Rae Baumann, 49, of Brentwood, TN passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born March 24, 1971, in Wausau, WI, to Kenneth and Gay Baumann. After graduating from Wausau East High School in 1989, Jodee attended the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She moved to Nashville in 1996 where she worked as a commercial underwriter until 2018, at which time she became an entrepreneur in electronic commerce.

Upon her arrival in Nashville, Jodeen and her older sister Juli-Kay formed the vocal duo “Little Sister” which recorded and performed throughout the 90s. She enjoyed a talent for ballroom dancing, and was an avid reader and a self proclaimed movie and comic critic. She loved to laugh and would often share her favorite comedians with friends and family, hoping to share a good laugh together.

Jodee will be remembered for her “flava”, sharp sense of humor and deep love for her family and friends. She always made time for long catch-up phone conversations and loved to brag about her niece and nephews to anyone who would listen. She was above all, an “awesome aunt”!

Jodeen is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Gay Baumann; sister Juli-Kay; brother and sister-in-law, Steve Baumann and Lina Bravo; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and VurChelle Baumann; nephews Kenneth (Courtney Holly), Samuel, and Liam, niece Maria, her best friend Will, and two fur-babies, Bailey and Jordan.

Memorial services will be scheduled in Nashville and funeral arrangements to be made by Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau,Wi.

