OBITUARY: John Nolan Mitchell, Jr.

MITCHELL, John Nolan, Jr. aged 85, of Brentwood. John, who deeply loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his family, died August 20, 2020. A native of Mars Hill, North Carolina, he was born October 13, 1934, the only child of Willie Mae Morgan and John Nolan Mitchell, Sr., who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice; their children, Lydia Hilton (David) of Atlanta, GA and John Nolan, III (Cathlin) of Brentwood. He was a member and deacon of Brentwood Baptist Church since 1991. Prior to that he was a member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church where he was a deacon and treasurer of the church. Mitchell graduated from Mars Hill High School where he managed the football and basketball team for four years. He graduated from Mars Hill College, Carson Newman College and attended the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years. John began to be involved with healthcare related business with McKesson-Robbins Wholesale Drug in Memphis. He was sales representative in Blytheville, Arkansas for two years before returning to Memphis. John went to the McKesson-Robbins design consulting school for training in New York and returned to Memphis, representing the Memphis division as the design consultant or “Modernization” department. He transferred to Nashville in 1967 as sales manager and moved to Brentwood. John was promoted to district sales manager in Atlanta. After spending a few years as the general manager of the thirteen Wilson -Quick Drug Stores, he decided to put his knowledge of the retail pharmacy business to work with his own company, Retail Designs, Inc. The first installation, John designed a small independent drug store in the hills of Eastern Kentucky in 1975. Retail Designs, Inc. is not large, but its scope is large. The company has more than 5,000 installations in 42 states from coast to coast. The company is in the capable leadership of son, John Nolan, III.

John was a member of the Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi Pharmacist Associations, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and Brentwood Country Club. He was also a member of the Vance Masonic Lodge Number 0293 in Weaverville, North Carolina for 60 years and a 45 year member of the Al Menah Shrine Temple in Nashville.

Dr. Larry Thrailkill, attorney, teacher and friend will conduct a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

