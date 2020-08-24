OBITUARY: Gisele Dusabumuremyi Umuhire

Gisele D. Umuhire was born in Rwanda to Mathias Dusabe and Marie Goretti Uwibambe Dusabe on November 20th, 1992. She went to school at Harpeth Hall and Vanderbilt. She was single. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree and was at the end of her master’s program at Vanderbilt. She was a rising third year professional student in Peabody College at Vanderbilt pursuing her master’s in human development counseling. She was preparing to be a Clinical Mental Health Counselor and was serving as a Counseling Intern at Oasis Center. She was very active in the community and volunteered with the YMCA Dress for Success Program. As an Undergraduate student at Vanderbilt, Gisele was frequently on the Dean’s List and studied in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Gisele Umuhire is survived by one brother Gilles Iradukunda and sister Arlette Amy Dusabe, parents Marie Uwibambe Dusabe and Mathias D Dusabe. She is also survived by Uncles, Aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces living in Rwanda and Belgium and in many other parts of the world.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on August 22nd at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME at 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064 with one-hour visitation prior to the service. Pastor Paul Adams of Walnut Glove Church officiating. Burial will follow at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL GARDENS. Arrangements are by WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be ROBERT, CHASTE, CLAUDE, WILLIAM, INNOCENT, OLIVIER

Memorials may be given to the Dusabe’s family.

The family of MATHIAS DUSABE wishes to extend our sincere thanks to William Mwizerwa family & Legacy Mission Village, Pastor Paul Adams and friends and families here in USA and elsewhere in Rwanda, Belgium, Canada, France and Australia.