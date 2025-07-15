OBITUARY: Juanita J. Burch

Juanita Joyce Burch passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at the age of 84 at Harmony Memory Care in Bellevue, TN.

Born in Fairview, TN on March 15, 1941, “Nita” was the third child and first daughter of the late Herman and Beulah Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William (Bill) Larkins and Billy Bob Burch, her parents, and brothers, Ronald and Donald.

Nita is survived by her brothers, Jerry Johnson of Burns, TN and Johnny (Bobby) Johnson of Dickson, TN, her sisters, Patsy Stinson of Nashville, TN, Jackie (Arnold) King of Fairview, TN, sister-in-law, Wanda Johnson of Fairview, TN, two sons, Tony (Teresa) Larkins of Burns, TN, Eddie (Lisa) Larkins of Jackson, TN; her step son Mick (Nita) Burch of Dickson, TN, her four grandchildren, Ryan (Chauntay) Larkins of Kingston Springs, TN, Erin (Robbie) Lanham of McEwen, TN, Brittany (Tyler) Hawk of Jackson, TN and Courtney (Joseph) Austin of Milan, TN and 10 great-grandchildren, all of who she adored – and who could do no wrong in her eyes.

Nita loved life and lived it unapologetically. She had a passion for family, a deep appreciation for country music, and a talent for making every moment just a little more fun. She was proud of her work at Ted’s Cleaners, where she was trusted to clean the clothes of some of Nashville’s biggest stars-if rhinestones were involved, you could bet Nita was close by.

“Go big or go home” wasn’t just a saying for Nita-it was a lifestyle. Whether it was jewelry, cars, or dinner portions that could feed a small army, she believed more was always better. She never met a stranger, never passed up a good laugh, and if there was a party happening, she was at the center of it sparkling and laughing.

Even in her later years, her humor, energy and sass made her a favorite among the caregivers at Harmony Memory Care. She may have slowed down physically, but her spirit remained vibrant. She will be deeply missed-but we can take comfort in knowing that heaven just got a little louder, a little brighter and a lot more fun.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 10, 2025 @ 1:00 p.m. at Dickson Funeral Home, Dickson, TN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment to follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Officiants: Pastor Tony Larkins and Pastor Eddie Larkins

Pallbearers: Family members will serve as pallbearers.

