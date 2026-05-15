Jimmy Nelson Smith of Franklin, TN passed away at age 87 surrounded by loved ones on May 7, 2026. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheril Barrett Smith and his daughter Kelly Jean Smith Norton, brothers Steve Smith, Paul Smith and Jack Smith, all of Nashville, TN. Jim is survived by his daughter Kristina Smith of Charleston, SC, son Bradley Nelson Smith (Laurie), his grandsons Bradley Nelson Smith, Jr and Hilrey Barrett Smith, sister Jean Wellbeloved, brothers Perry (Sue), Robert (Kathy), Claude (Linda), Larry (Donna), and sister-in-law Linda Smith.

Jim was born in Nashville on April 23, 1939, to Nellie Mae and Jack Smith and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1958. In his young adult years Jim served his country in the Army National Guard. In his spare time, he coached his young children as they pursued athletic interests and had a great impact on many young lives. After his children were grown, he continued his interest in fishing and gardening. He had a particular fondness for growing tomatoes! Additionally, in his later years he enjoyed watching SEC sports with Coco his beloved cat in his lap. Roll Tide!

Those who knew Jim will remember him for his infectious storytelling, steadfast commitment to his family and unfaltering work ethic. As a 19-year-old he held three jobs to support his young and growing family. He then traveled the US as a Regional Sales Manager for Certified Laboratories. In 1974 he started Bradley Industrial Chemicals which is currently in its 52nd year of business. He had a rare gift for making others smile, laugh and feel comfortable, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 to 11:15 am on Saturday May 23, 2026, at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 HWY 100 Nashville, TN 37221. Funeral to follow at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Nashville Cat Rescue, nashvillecatrescue.org

Funeral Services Provided By Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.