Lainey Wilson Says ‘I Do’ in Dickson

Country artist Lainey Wilson is married.

Wilson shared on social media, “We’re hitched,” along with a selection of photos from her wedding to Duck Hodges.

Vogue shared details of the ceremony that took place on Sunday, May 10th, at Ruskin Cave in Dickson.

The bride wore an Oscar de la Renta dress. In talking about choosing the location, Wilson told Vogue, “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Lainey explains. “Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

Wilson arrived to the wedding site on the property by horse carriage and was walked down the aisle by her father, and wed by her mentor Wes Williams.

The reception was held in a cave with music by the notable Louisana band, Rebirth Brass Band. For the couple’s send-off, they followed the band through a line of sparklers, leaving in an old white Ford truck.