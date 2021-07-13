OBITUARY: Jean C. Peebles

Jean C. Peebles went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021 at the age of 90.

She was born in Big Rock TN on July 22, 1930 and grew up on a farm as the youngest of 3 children. She attended David Lipscomb College where she met her husband, Henry G. Peebles, Jr. They wed on March 28, 1953 and were happily married for 65 years until his death on December 12, 2018.

Jean is survived by 4 children: Greg (Maria) Peebles, Denise (Richard) Barrett, Daniel (Terri) Peebles, and Samuel (Kimberly) Peebles; and 6 grandchildren: Ruth (Alec) Reesh, Matthew (Elkie) Peebles, Rachel Peebles, Heather Barrett, Julia Peebles & Adam Peebles.

Jean and Henry were faithful members of Bammel Road Church of Christ in Houston TX , then at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ in Brentwood TN. Together, they thoroughly enjoyed teaching 4th grade Sunday School for over 40 years. They loved traveling with their children & grandchildren, especially to the beach and to the Smoky Mountains. Jean also liked gardening and playing cards with friends.

Jean & Henry’s passion in life was helping those less fortunate. They were organizers and volunteers for the Room in the Inn ministry for 30 years until they became physically unable to continue. Another ministry close to their hearts was City of Children, whose “purpose is to teach the gospel of our Lord to the orphaned and needy children of Mexico”.

Jean was honored with a private family graveside service per her wishes on July 10, 2021 where she was laid to rest beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to City of Children, Room in the Inn, or a charity of your choice. If desired, these memorial gifts may be sent directly to Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, 5800 Edmondson Pike, Nashville TN 37211. Please specify which organization you prefer.