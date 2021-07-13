Wine Down Main Street Celebrates 20 Years in 2021

On Saturday, November 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toasts and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Voted Williamson’s Best Charity Event, it’s considered the best night out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the charming shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain thousands of attendees along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and has raised more than $2.1 million dollars since its inception in support of youth ages 5 – 18 years old. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the global pandemic. “Since the first signaling of things opening back up, I’ve been stopped, called, and emailed constantly by businesses and individuals asking ifWine Down Main Street is happening,” said Denise Carothers, director of resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. “I’m thrilled to share the event is happening, and one of the original creators has returned to ensure this milestone year is the best yet as we raise funds to support thousands of young people.”

New this year, the Historic Franklin Theatre will host VIP guests. The Franklin Theatre, located right in the heart of historic downtown Franklin, will treat VIP guests to signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Bros. wines, along with choice food selections, and the soulful sounds of Elecoustic Soul (facebook.com/elecousticsoul). VIP tickets are $125 per person and include admission to the Franklin Theater. Premium VIP tickets may be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag chock full of items such as gift certificates, wine, and jewelry.

Advance tickets may be purchased at WineDownMainStreet.com. Tickets sold in the shops along Main Street will be available in September.

Event sponsors (as of July 12, 2021) include Andrews Transportation Group, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Lipman, Loy Hardcastle, Nashville Soccer Club, Publix Super Market Charities, Reliant Bank, Renasant Bank, The Franklin Theatre, and US Bank.

Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from advertisements to tickets and to product placement opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Denise Carothers, Resource Development Director, Williamson County, at 615-628-8188 or [email protected].

Participating vendors (as of July 12, 2021) include boutiqueMMM, EVEREVE, Hester & Cook, Johnnie Q, JONDIE, Kilwins, MIMI & DOTTIE, Puryear, Newman & Morton, PLLC, Rooted from Yarrow Acres, Savory Spice Shop, The Cellar on Main, The Franklin Theatre, Twine Graphics, Walton’s Jewelry, and Vinnie Louise.

Participating restaurants (as of July 12, 2021) include Americana Taphouse, Herban Market, JUICE BAR Franklin, Menu Maker Catering, Nashville Dry/Nashville Heat Sauces, Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, Scout’s Pub, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, and Tiff’s Treats.

Media Sponsors include Do615, Edible Nashville, FranklinIs, Nashville House & Home & Garden, Nashville Lifestyles, Southern Exposure Magazine, Williamson Herald, and Your Williamson.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 118 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,700 youth are served at eleven Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org or follow us on socials at @BGCMidTN.